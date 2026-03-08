UAE Air Defences Intercept Missiles and 113 UAVs

ABU DHABI, March 8 (HornDiplomat) — The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 113 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Sunday after detecting multiple aerial threats targeting the country, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.
In a statement, the ministry said air defence systems detected 17 ballistic missiles, destroying 16 of them, while one missile fell into the sea.
Authorities also detected 117 UAVs, intercepting 113, while four drones fell within UAE territory, the ministry said.
Since the start of the attacks, a total of 238 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 221 destroyed, 15 falling into the sea, and two landing within the country, according to the statement.
During the same period, 1,422 UAVs were detected, with 1,342 intercepted and 80 falling within UAE territory. The ministry also said eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.
The attacks have resulted in four fatalities, involving nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, while 112 people sustained minor to moderate injuries.
Those injured include residents of several nationalities, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros and Türkiye, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that it remains fully prepared to confront any threats and will respond firmly to attempts to undermine the country’s security, protecting the UAE’s sovereignty, stability and national interests.