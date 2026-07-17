Ethiopia, EU Discuss Regional Security and Economic Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on wednesday, with discussions focusing on strengthening EU-Africa relations, addressing regional security challenges and expanding economic cooperation.
The meeting brought together the Ethiopian government and the European Union’s top diplomat to discuss areas of shared strategic interest, including regional stability, trade, investment and broader Africa-Europe cooperation.
Following the talks, Abiy described the meeting as productive, saying both sides exchanged views on priorities aimed at deepening the partnership between Africa and the European Union.
“I was pleased to welcome EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas for a productive meeting today,” Abiy wrote on X.
He said their discussions focused on strengthening EU-Africa relations while addressing regional issues of common concern and exploring strategic pathways to expand economic cooperation.
The meeting comes as Ethiopia and the European Union continue to engage on political dialogue, regional peace and security, and economic development amid ongoing geopolitical shifts in the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region.
The European Union remains one of Ethiopia’s largest development partners, supporting programs in humanitarian assistance, governance, infrastructure, climate resilience and economic reform. The latest discussions underscored both sides’ interest in enhancing trade, investment and long-term development cooperation between Ethiopia, Africa and the European Union.
Although neither side announced specific agreements following the meeting, the talks reflect continued diplomatic engagement between Addis Ababa and Brussels on regional stability and economic partnership.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)