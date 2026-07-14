Somaliland Engineer Launches Geospatial Intelligence Company

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, July 14 (Horndiplomat) — A Somaliland-born engineer with more than seven years of experience at international technology and engineering organizations has launched a geospatial intelligence company based in Stockholm, aiming to develop surveillance, mapping and digital security technologies for governments, including Somaliland.
Shakir Mohammed Ahmed, founder and chief executive of Numtera Intel, said the company is a Stockholm-based defense and geospatial intelligence firm that develops intelligence systems, unmanned aerial systems and software combining satellite imagery, sensors and mapping technologies to help governments monitor and understand activities across land, sea and air.
Shakir said he founded Numtera Intel after more than seven years working at ScandiNova Systems, Saab, Siemens, CERN and Stanford University. He described Numtera as a Stockholm-based defense and geospatial intelligence company operating in the European market while working to apply its expertise to Somaliland.
“The tools that protect wealthy nations should not be a privilege reserved for them,” Ahmed said in an interview with Horndiplomat. “Every serious country in Europe knows where its ships, its borders and its skies are at every moment. Somaliland deserves nothing less.”
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