Ethio Telecom, China’s Inspur Explore Strategic Digital Partnership

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s state-owned telecommunications operator Ethio Telecom and China’s Inspur Software Technology Co., Ltd. are exploring a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating Ethiopia’s digital transformation through investment in advanced computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.
The proposed collaboration was discussed during a high-level meeting between Ethio Telecom Chief Executive Officer Frehiwot Tamru and a delegation led by Inspur Software Technology Chairman Lin Shuai. Gao Xinjie, Deputy General Manager of Shandong Hi-Speed Road & Bridge International Engineering, also participated in the discussions, according to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).
The talks focused on aligning the partnership with Ethio Telecom’s “Next Horizon: Digital & Beyond 2028” strategy, which seeks to expand Ethiopia’s digital infrastructure and strengthen the country’s digital economy.
Under the proposed framework, Inspur Software Technology would support the design and deployment of high-performance computing systems, AI-ready data centers, cloud computing platforms and intelligent digital infrastructure to enhance Ethiopia’s sovereign digital capabilities.
The companies said the initiative is expected to increase national computing capacity, support artificial intelligence innovation and enable the delivery of next-generation digital services for businesses, government institutions and consumers.
The discussions also covered the development of localized digital applications and sector-specific technology solutions designed to accelerate digital adoption across Ethiopia’s economy.
Officials explored broader cooperation in artificial intelligence computing infrastructure, cloud services, enterprise digital transformation, smart industry solutions, technology transfer, research, innovation and workforce development.
Beyond Ethiopia, both sides discussed expanding cooperation across African markets by combining digital technologies with modern infrastructure to support regional digital transformation and economic integration.
During the meeting, Lin Shuai praised Ethio Telecom’s transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into one of Africa’s leading digital services providers, commending the company’s investment in advanced technologies and its role in supporting Ethiopia’s digital economy.
The Chinese delegation expressed interest in establishing a long-term strategic partnership that could extend beyond Ethiopia to pursue opportunities across the continent.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Frehiwot instructed technical teams from both organizations to accelerate work on a comprehensive cooperation framework and implementation roadmap ahead of a future executive-level meeting to formalize the partnership.
The initiative reflects Ethiopia’s broader push to modernize its digital infrastructure and position itself as an emerging technology hub in Africa through partnerships focused on artificial intelligence, cloud computing and next-generation digital services.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)