U.S. State Department Welcomes New Africa Chief Frank Garcia

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Horn Diplomat) – The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs has formally welcomed Frank W. Garcia Jr. as the new Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, placing a veteran national security and intelligence official at the helm of Washington’s diplomacy across Sub-Saharan Africa.
In a statement, the Bureau of African Affairs said Garcia brings extensive expertise on Africa and will work to advance the Trump administration’s commercial diplomacy objectives while strengthening partnerships between the United States and African nations.
“The Bureau of African Affairs is pleased to welcome Frank Garcia as our new Assistant Secretary,” the bureau said, adding that he looks forward to expanding economic cooperation and mutually beneficial relationships across the continent.
Garcia was sworn into office on June 1 following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate. He now serves as Washington’s top diplomat for Sub-Saharan Africa, overseeing U.S. relations with countries across the region.
A former U.S. Navy captain, Garcia brings nearly three decades of military, intelligence and national security experience to the role. He previously served in senior positions within the U.S. intelligence community and as a senior adviser to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
During his Senate confirmation process, Garcia emphasized the importance of strengthening trade, investment and economic partnerships between the United States and African countries, signaling a greater focus on commercial diplomacy in U.S.-Africa relations.
His appointment comes as Washington seeks to deepen engagement across Africa amid growing geopolitical competition and increasing cooperation on security, critical minerals, infrastructure development and regional stability.
The Bureau of African Affairs is responsible for managing U.S. diplomatic engagement with countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and advising the Secretary of State on political, economic and security matters affecting the continent.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)