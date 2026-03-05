Ethio Telecom, Ericsson Sign Major Network Expansion Agreement

BARCELONA, March 5 (HornDiplomat) — Ethiopia’s state-owned telecommunications operator Ethio telecom has signed a network expansion and modernization agreement with Swedish technology company Ericsson during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the company said.
The agreement forms part of Ethio telecom’s three-year Next Horizon Strategy aimed at expanding and upgrading Ethiopia’s digital infrastructure.
Under the deal, the project will expand, upgrade and deploy new technologies across 1,500 mobile network sitesmanaged within Ericsson’s network circle, improving coverage, quality and capacity.
The modernization initiative will replace legacy infrastructure with advanced technology to significantly increase 4G capacity and coverage, while also expanding the country’s 5G network footprint, the company said.
The agreement also prioritizes digital inclusion, with plans to deploy mobile solutions at 75 rural sites, particularly in areas lacking access to commercial electricity.
In addition, 502 existing 3G sites will be upgraded to support full 4G capabilities, helping improve connectivity in underserved regions.
Within the Ericsson network circle, the project is expected to add 2.8 million new 4G capacity, bringing the total to 4.1 million, while expanding LTE services to 157 additional towns.
This expansion will increase the number of connected towns to 276 and boost population coverage by 45%, reaching 85% population coverage in the region.
Ethio telecom said the initiative will also support the country’s expanding digital ecosystem, including platforms such as telebirr, ZemenGebeya and Znexus, which are increasingly used for digital payments, commerce and services.
The company said it remains committed to investing in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to strengthen Ethiopia’s position as a growing digital hub in Africa.