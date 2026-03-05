Emirates Operates 100 Flights Amid Airspace Reopening

DUBAI, March 5 (HornDiplomat) — Dubai-based airline Emirates will operate more than 100 flights to and from Dubai on March 5 and 6, following the partial reopening of regional airspace, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The airline is currently operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice, a spokesperson said in a statement cited by WAM on Thursday.
The flights will help transport passengers to their destinations while also carrying essential cargo, including perishable goods and pharmaceuticals.
Emirates said it will gradually rebuild its flight schedule depending on airspace availability and operational conditions.
Safety remains the airline’s top priority, the spokesperson said, adding that Emirates continues to monitor developments and adjust its operations accordingly.
Passengers were advised to travel to the airport only if they have confirmed bookings and to check the airline’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates.