Somaliland Hosts Spanish Researchers Studying Adal, Ifat History

HARGEISA, March 5 (HornDiplomat) — Somaliland’s Minister of Trade and Tourism Abdirahman Hassan Nuur on Thursday received a delegation of researchers from the Institute of Heritage Sciences of the Spanish National Research Council at his office in Hargeisa.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Tourism Jawhar Said Warsame.
According to officials, the visiting research team plans to conduct academic studies in Somaliland focusing on the history and civilizations of the Adal and Ifat Sultanates, two medieval states that played a significant role in the history of the Horn of Africa.
The research activities are expected to take place in several locations across Somaliland where historical sites linked to the two sultanates are believed to exist.
Officials said the meeting concluded with an understanding between the two sides to strengthen cooperation in historical research, training programs, and efforts to protect and develop Somaliland’s cultural heritage.
The collaboration is also expected to support the documentation and preservation of archaeological and historical sites across the country.