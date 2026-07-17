UAE Condemns Iran’s Missile, Drone Attacks on Gulf States

ABU DHABI — The United Arab Emirates on Friday strongly condemned renewed missile and drone attacks by Iran targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan, describing the strikes as a violation of the sovereignty of the affected countries and a threat to regional security.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced what it called the latest hostile attacks against the four countries, reaffirming the UAE’s support for efforts to safeguard their security and stability.
The ministry said the missile and drone attacks represented a “flagrant violation” of the sovereignty of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan and warned that such actions undermine regional peace and stability.
The UAE also reiterated its full solidarity with the four countries and backed all measures they may take to protect their national security and territorial integrity.
The statement underscores the UAE’s continued support for collective Gulf and regional security amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where concerns over missile and drone attacks have intensified.
No further details on casualties or damage were provided in the ministry’s statement.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)