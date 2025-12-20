Op-Ed: One Year at the Helm: Reviewing the Key Achievements of Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On December 18, one year ago, Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was sworn into office following his appointment by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro.” Since that date, the Minister has completed one full year in office.
In my personal view, this article reviews and reflects on the Ministry’s key achievements during that period. I have grouped these accomplishments into six major areas, although others may identify additional achievements beyond those discussed here.
Establishment of the Somaliland Institute of Diplomacy
For many years, since Somaliland restored its sovereignty from Somalia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lacked a formal institution dedicated to training and educating diplomats. The absence of a diplomatic school or institute meant there was no structured system for developing future diplomats or equipping ministry staff with the professional skills required to represent Somaliland internationally.
In today’s global environment, diplomacy is one of the most powerful instruments for advancing national interests, attracting investment, and securing political partnerships—particularly for developing nations. At the same time, diplomacy can also be misused by powerful states to influence or exploit weaker ones. For Somaliland, located along one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors, building professional diplomatic capacity is not optional; it is a necessity.
Despite this urgency, limited institutional capacity and insufficient awareness among political elites meant the idea of a diplomatic institute remained neglected for years. This changed during the past year. Through the effective implementation of government foreign policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully established the Somaliland Diplomatic Institute—an achievement of major strategic importance.
The first cohort, consisting of approximately 50 ministry employees, recently completed several months of intensive training. These graduates are now better prepared to serve as professional diplomats and ambassadors. Their success was supported by high-quality instruction provided by experts from the Ethiopian Diplomatic Institute. This milestone reflects a tangible and lasting achievement made possible through the Ministry’s leadership and commitment.
Reform of Somaliland’s Embassies and Foreign Missions
For a long time, Somaliland’s embassies and foreign missions faced serious operational challenges. Some were only partially functional, while others were almost entirely inactive. This situation weakened Somaliland’s ability to protect its national interests abroad and created difficulties for citizens seeking consular services.
Embassies are the backbone of any country’s foreign policy. They exist to represent national interests, engage host governments, and serve citizens overseas. Recognizing the severity of this problem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated reforms aimed at revitalizing Somaliland’s diplomatic missions and ensuring they performed meaningful work rather than functioning merely as offices where staff received salaries without clear responsibilities.
Although not all missions are yet operating at full capacity, noticeable improvements have been made compared to previous years. The progress achieved during this past year—particularly when compared with the previous five years—demonstrates a strong institutional commitment to reform. While the process remains ongoing, the foundation has been laid for deeper and more sustainable improvements in the years ahead.
Establishment of the Somaliland National Diaspora Policy
One of the most significant achievements of the past year was the completion and official approval of the Somaliland National Diaspora Policy. This milestone was achieved for the first time in Somaliland’s history under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The Somaliland diaspora represents one of the nation’s most valuable and unique assets. Following the collapse of the Siyad Barre regime and the breakdown of state institutions, members of the diaspora played a critical role in rebuilding the country. Their contributions included financial support, private investment, business development, healthcare services, and job creation across both urban and rural areas.
The scale and impact of diaspora involvement are so extensive that they cannot be fully captured in a single article. Because of this influence, diaspora communities inevitably shape national policies and government institutions. It therefore became essential to develop a formal national policy defining their roles, responsibilities, and opportunities within Somaliland’s development framework.
The creation of this policy provides structure, legal clarity, and coordination. It reduces conflicts driven by personal interests and ensures diaspora engagement aligns with Somaliland’s national vision. Thanks to the strong commitment of the Ministry—particularly the Diaspora Department—this policy was successfully finalized, strengthening ties between Somaliland and its global citizens.
Adoption of the Somaliland Diplomatic Mission Act
Another major institutional achievement was the development of the Somaliland Diplomatic Mission Act. As announced by the Somaliland Parliament, the legislation was first reviewed by the Foreign Affairs Committee. Following detailed discussions, technical input, and pre-reading sessions, the Act is set to be presented to the full parliament for approval.
This legislation was developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which coordinated the drafting process and ensured alignment with international diplomatic standards. The Act defines the duties, responsibilities, and conduct of Somaliland’s diplomats abroad, while establishing a clear legal framework for the creation and management of diplomatic missions.
The Diplomatic Mission Act strengthens professionalism, accountability, and coordination across Somaliland’s foreign missions. It also provides legal protection for diplomats, improves communication between missions and headquarters, and ensures consistency in foreign policy implementation. Overall, the Act enhances Somaliland’s diplomatic credibility and institutional capacity in international affairs.
Hosting the Longest Somaliland Diaspora Week on Record
During the past year, the Ministry organized the longest Somaliland Diaspora Week ever held. The four-day event took place in Hargeisa and featured panel discussions focused on the diaspora’s role in national development. While Diaspora Week is an annual event, this year’s edition stood out in terms of preparation, depth of discussion, and outcomes.
The Diaspora Department demonstrated exceptional commitment in organizing the event. The Ministry’s leadership ensured the gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, idea exchange, and debate on challenges facing diaspora investors and returnees.
At the opening ceremony, the Director of the Diaspora Department, Ugbad, stated:
“It is a privilege to host the 2025 Diaspora Week, a defining moment in Somaliland’s journey and a gathering of our global family. Today, we focus on Somaliland as part of the global community and call for renewed vision.”
Through this initiative, the Ministry created an inclusive forum that strengthened diaspora engagement and promoted national development priorities.
Strategic Diplomatic Visits and International Engagement
Over the course of the year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs undertook several strategic diplomatic visits to friendly countries, including the United States, Taiwan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates—some alongside Somaliland’s President.
These visits produced tangible outcomes. In the United States, the Minister, together with Somaliland’s Ambassador to Washington, Bashir Good, made significant progress in strengthening U.S.–Somaliland relations. This engagement took place amid growing U.S. interest in security cooperation and potential strategic involvement in Berbera.
The Minister also met U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a long-standing supporter of Somaliland and a vocal advocate for its international recognition. In Taiwan, Somaliland and Taiwan signed a maritime security agreement, further deepening bilateral cooperation. These diplomatic engagements reflect the Ministry’s proactive approach to advancing Somaliland’s foreign relations during the year.
Conclusion
The achievements outlined above reflect my personal assessment of the Ministry’s performance over the past year. They are not exhaustive and remain open to criticism and constructive debate regarding leadership, institutional capacity, and broader political dynamics.
The purpose of this reflection is to highlight positive developments rather than focus solely on shortcomings. This does not dismiss public concerns or criticisms directed at the Ministry. As a democratic society, Somaliland benefits from open discussion, critical analysis, and diverse viewpoints. Stakeholders are encouraged to examine these achievements objectively, identify gaps, and contribute to improving the country’s diplomatic institutions.
Author Biography
Abdishakuur Muuse holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and is an emerging researcher preparing to publish his first academic work. He has nearly five years of professional experience in data collection and research, having worked with various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across Somaliland.
He currently serves as a staff member at the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he contributes to policy-related work and institutional development. His research interests focus on building effective governance institutions and strengthening Somaliland’s foreign policy framework, with particular emphasis on diplomacy, state capacity, and institutional reform.
