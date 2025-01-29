Somaliland’s Diplomatic Initiative: A Strategic Journey Towards Recognition

By: Khalid Sahid Dirir

Somaliland’s newly elected president has embarked on an important journey, marking his first official trip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This visit transcends mere ceremonial significance and represents a crucial step for Somaliland in its ongoing quest for international recognition and the establishment of deeper diplomatic ties with key Western players, including the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States.

For over a decade, the UAE has acted as a reliable ally to Somaliland, demonstrating its commitment through significant investments, particularly in the Berbera Port project. This port is among the largest and most strategically located in Eastern Africa. It serves as a critical link connecting the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, thus reinforcing its role in international trade routes (World Bank, 2021). Strengthening ties with the UAE not only enhances Somaliland’s economic prospects but also supports its ambitions for international recognition.

Infrastructure development is central to this partnership. Key initiatives such as the Berbera Corridor and improvements to airport facilities go beyond simple infrastructural enhancements; they form the backbone of Somaliland’s collaboration with Gulf nations. These developments are poised to invigorate the local economy, create jobs, and attract foreign investment, significantly contributing to Somaliland’s long-term growth (African Development Bank, 2020).

Moreover, engaging with the UAE may serve as a strategic bridge to foster mutual interests with Western nations, particularly the United States and the UK, both of which have recently increased their advocacy for Somaliland’s rights. The discourse surrounding Somaliland’s sovereignty and international recognition has gained traction within Western political circles, especially as there is increasing acknowledgement of Somaliland’s democratic governance relative to its regional counterparts (International Crisis Group, 2022).

The UAE’s position as a diplomatic ally places it in a unique role to shapingin international perceptions of Somaliland. This partnership could enhance Somaliland’s shaping and give it diplomatic outreach, providing a robust platform for effective engagement with Western powers. Experts maintain that these relationships are indispensable for Somaliland’s aspirations for formal recognition and integration into the global community (Horn of Africa Bulletin, 2023).

As Donald Trump begins his new presidency, the people of Somaliland are palpably optimistic about the prospect of formal recognition from the United States. Somaliland’s pursuit of independence began 33 years ago amid the chaos of Somalia’s civil war. Since then, Somaliland has achieved a functioning government and maintained stability within its borders, an accomplishment viewed as remarkable compared to the ongoing turmoil in southern Somalia (Harper, 2025).

Aisha Ismail, a university student in Somaliland, embodies this hope when she remarks, “Donald is our saviour. He is a wise and practical man. God bless America,” reflecting enthusiasm that U.S. leadership might finally acknowledge their de facto state (Harper, 2025).

Nonetheless, influential Republican figures, such as Congressman Scott Perry, have begun advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, introducing legislation aimed at formally acknowledging its statehood (Harper, 2025). This advocacy aligns with Project 2025, a strategic roadmap for Trump’s second term drafted by the Heritage Foundation, which identifies Somaliland’s recognition as essential for enhancing U.S. interests in the Horn of Africa (Harper, 2025).

Recognition of Somaliland would not only serve as a strategic countermeasure to the evolving situation in Djibouti but also reshape U.S. policy in the region to adopt a more balanced approach, moving beyond an exclusive focus on Mogadishu. The historical context of U.S. involvement in Somalia is fraught with challenges, particularly following the infamous “Black Hawk Down” incident, which necessitated a reassessment of U.S. strategy in the area (Harper, 2025).

The potential recognition of Somaliland carries substantial security implications; a stable Somaliland could emerge as a crucial ally in a region characterized by instability and extremist threats. The presence of al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, continues to represent a danger, and a stable Somaliland would be an indispensable partner in the fight against such extremist factions (Harper, 2025).

While there are concerns that Somaliland’s recognition might lead to regional destabilization and bolster separatist movements, the potential benefits outweigh the risks in the broader context of regional stability and security. As Somaliland navigates this critical moment in its history, the world’s eyes remain on its efforts to secure a place within the international community.

In conclusion, Somaliland’s case for recognition is multifaceted, encompassing democratic governance, regional stability, economic potential, and alignment with international norms. As the global community confronts numerous challenges in the Horn of Africa, recognizing Somaliland could provide an opportunity to foster peace, stability, and sustainable development in a region that has long been fraught with conflict. It is not just an ethical imperative but also aligns with broader geopolitical interests and the principles of promoting stability, good governance, and democracy within the African Union’s agenda.

Recognizing Somaliland is imperative for the international community to affirm its autonomy and aspirations. This acknowledgment would honor the invaluable contributions of its people towards a more stable and prosperous African continent.

