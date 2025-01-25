Somaliland Parliament Approves $390 Million 2025 National Budget

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Somaliland House of Representatives has approved the country’s 2025 national budget with an overwhelming majority. During a session chaired by the Speaker of the House, Yasiin Faraton, 44 MPs voted in favor, 1 opposed, and 1 abstained.

Shortly after the approval, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro) signed the 2025 budget, as stated in a presidential statement.

The 2025 budget, amounting to(3,894,462,279,363 SL Shs), equivalent to $389.4 million USD, was presented last week by the Minister of Finance Development, Abdillahi Hassan Adan. The Minister emphasized the urgency of approving the budget, highlighting its critical role in ensuring the timely payment of salaries for military personnel and civil servants.

Failure to approve the budget swiftly, the Minister warned, could hinder the overall functioning of the government and disrupt essential state services.

This approval marks a significant step toward financial stability and the continued delivery of public services in Somaliland.

