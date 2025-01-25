Somaliland Government Launches Plan for Education and Improved Conditions in Prisons

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor

The Somaliland government has unveiled plans to establish schools within prisons as part of an initiative to enhance the education and knowledge of inmates.

The announcement follows remarks by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro), who recently emphasized the government’s commitment to developing tailored curricula for inmates and constructing specialized prisons for women and juveniles. The President shared these plans while addressing the leadership of the correctional forces.

In an interview with BBC Somali, Somaliland’s Minister of Justice, Yoonis Ahmed Yoonis, highlighted the government’s vision to transform prisons from mere centers of punishment into facilities where inmates can access education and healthcare.

He also noted ongoing efforts to improve prison living conditions, including the construction of separate facilities for women to address their unique needs.

Additionally, the Minister underscored the government’s commitment to avoiding arbitrary imprisonment and protecting the right to freedom of expression.

“This is a significant national initiative aligned with global standards. Prisoners should be treated with dignity, their rights must be upheld by the state, and this program is built on that foundation,” he stated.

