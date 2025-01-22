Somaliland President Implements Salary Increase for Armed Forces

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomar editor in chief

In a significant move to bolster the welfare of the nation’s security personnel, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), has issued a landmark decree implementing a substantial salary increment for the Armed Forces. This initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing national security and recognizing the vital contributions of the country’s military and security personnel.

Salary Adjustments and Biometric Registration

Effective from 2025, the salaries of the Armed Forces will be increased to reflect their critical role in safeguarding national security and ensuring the stability of Somaliland. This move aims to boost morale and provide financial incentives commensurate with their service. As part of the decree, a 50% annual salary increase will be applied during the President’s first term in office. The 2024 salary structure will serve as the baseline for these adjustments, ensuring a systematic and transparent approach to compensation.

To promote transparency and accountability, all members of the Armed Forces will undergo IRIS Biometric Registration. This process is scheduled to commence on February 1, 2025, and will be completed within 30 days. The biometric system will provide accurate personnel records and prevent any discrepancies in salary disbursements. The salary adjustments will be implemented immediately following the completion of the biometric registration and personnel census. This structured timeline ensures that all Armed Forces personnel are accounted for in the updated payroll system.

This decree reflects the government’s unwavering dedication to supporting the Armed Forces and recognizing their indispensable service to the Republic of Somaliland. By investing in the welfare of security personnel, the administration aims to strengthen national security and maintain the stability of the nation. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) emphasized the critical role of the Armed Forces in preserving peace and protecting the sovereignty of Somaliland. This salary increment is one of several measures the administration plans to implement to uplift the nation’s security apparatus and ensure the continued progress of the Republic of Somaliland.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

