Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashid Duale Attends President Trump’s Inauguration, Shares Vision for Africa’s Growth

Washington, DC – Abdirashid Duale, CEO of the Dahabshiil Group, attended the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump as the 47th President at the Capitol. Speaking to Voice of America (VOA Somali ) following the event, Duale shared his optimistic outlook on what Africa can expect from the Trump administration, emphasizing areas of investment, development, and collaboration.

“President Trump is expected to double investments in Africa, particularly in agriculture, mining, technology, and various sectors,” Duale remarked. “Additionally, he aims to create job opportunities for African youth. I have high expectations for President Trump because of his business background. He is likely to collaborate with any country where he sees mutual benefits for his nation.”

Duale’s comments highlight his confidence in the incoming administration’s potential to foster economic ties between the U.S. and Africa. With Trump’s extensive business acumen, there is an expectation that his policies will emphasize trade, investment, and innovation.

Dahabshiil’s Role in Supporting Africa’s Development

As the head of one of Africa’s largest financial service providers, Duale underscored Dahabshiil’s commitment to supporting economic growth across the continent. “At Dahabshiil, we welcome anyone who brings development and fosters business in the Horn of Africa and Africa as a whole,” he said. “Since Dahabshiil operates worldwide, including in the U.S., we facilitate the remittances sent by diaspora communities and the investments they make in their home countries.”

Duale stressed that Dahabshiil’s global reach, especially its operations in the United States, plays a vital role in bridging economic gaps and enabling African communities to thrive. “We are committed, as the Dahabshiil Group, to maintaining our presence in both the U.S. and Africa to satisfy our customers’ needs. Our efforts ensure that remittances and investments from the diaspora reach their intended destinations efficiently,” he added.

The Role of Technology in Africa’s Future

Modern technology has been a key enabler of Dahabshiil’s operations, a factor Duale believes aligns well with the Trump administration’s focus on innovation. “Modern technology has greatly simplified operations, and the Trump administration’s strong encouragement of technology and innovation, which he has referred to as a ‘golden era,’ aligns with our efforts,” he noted. “We also encourage the adoption of advanced technology and modern innovations.”

With technology transforming financial services and connectivity across Africa, Dahabshiil is well-positioned to continue its role as a bridge between African nations and the global economy. Duale’s vision for the future underscores the importance of leveraging both private and public partnerships to unlock the continent’s potential.

As the Trump administration begins its tenure, Duale’s remarks reflect a hopeful and forward-looking perspective on the opportunities for U.S.-Africa collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to economic growth and job creation. Dahabshiil’s commitment to fostering development in the Horn of Africa and beyond positions the company as a key partner in realizing these shared goals.

