Somaliland Government Applauds U.S. Efforts Advocating for International Recognition

The Government of Somaliland has expressed its appreciation for the efforts of American officials advocating for Somaliland’s international recognition. This support, the government believes, could mark a significant step forward in Somaliland’s decades-long quest for global legitimacy.

Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s Minister of the Presidency, affirmed the government’s readiness to establish formal diplomatic ties with the United States. Speaking on the matter, he said:

“With its strategic location on the Red Sea and proven stability in a volatile region, Somaliland is well-positioned to serve as a reliable ally for the United States. We know there is an ongoing debate within the U.S. government about identifying dependable partners in the Red Sea region. We are optimistic that this could be a historic moment for strengthening our relations and advancing Somaliland’s recognition on the international stage.”

In a significant legislative development, members of the U.S. Congress recently introduced a bill advocating for the formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. The proposed legislation underscores Somaliland’s role as a stable democracy in the Horn of Africa and its potential to serve as a key strategic partner to the United States. If passed, this bill could be a groundbreaking step toward achieving Somaliland’s long-sought international recognition.

Additionally, an influential U.S.-China subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives has urged the State Department to establish a representative office in Somaliland. This initiative is seen as vital for advancing U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and countering China’s growing influence in the region.

“Such a move is critical for advancing U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and countering the growing influence of China,” wrote John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, in a letter dated Jan. 15 and addressed to outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The letter warned that without U.S. engagement, China might succeed in shifting Somaliland’s interests in its favor, further consolidating its influence in the Red Sea and beyond.

Adding to this momentum, Congressman Christopher Smith, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights, has consistently advocated for stronger U.S.-Somaliland relations. Former U.S. Ambassador Nagy Tibor has also called for enhanced U.S. engagement with Somaliland, emphasizing its democratic governance and stability as key assets.

Despite the challenges faced over the years, Somalilanders remain steadfast in their pursuit of global recognition. The Laasgeel Institute, an independent organization based in Hargeisa, recently highlighted the significant support President Trump received from Somalilanders during his election campaign. According to the institute, this backing fuels optimism that the Trump administration could take decisive steps toward recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign state.

The possibility of U.S. support has reignited hope among Somaliland’s 6.2 million citizens for achieving this milestone. As Somaliland continues to present its case to the international community, both its leadership and citizens remain determined and optimistic that their efforts will ultimately succeed.

