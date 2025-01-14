Somaliland President Appoints New Director Generals

By: Staff writer

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), issued a presidential decree Yesterday, January 13, 2025, appointing new Director Generals to several key ministries. The decree, numbered JSL/XM/WM/222-029/012025, takes immediate effect.

The following individuals have been appointed to their respective positions:

No. Name Position 1 Mohamed Ali Mahmoud Shabeel Director General, Ministry of Interior and Security of the Republic of Somaliland 2 Abdilahi Mohamoud Ducale Omar (Ilkacase) Director General, Ministry of Information, Awareness, and Culture of the Republic of Somaliland 3 Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan Rooble Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation 4 Liban Mohamoud Dirie Waberi Director General, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources 5 Aden Abdillahi Abdalle Noor Director General, Ministry of Water 6 Saleeban Ibrahim Mohamoud Hassan Director General, Ministry of Public Works, Lands, and Housing 7 Ali Cige Mohamoud Dubad Director General, Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development 8 Mukhtar Abdi Jama Baaxo Director General, Ministry of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs 9 Eng. Mohamoud Hussein Aden Jabaake Director General, Ministry of Trade and Tourism 10 Mohamed Siciid Mohamoud Mohamed Director General, Ministry of National Planning and Development

The appointments are part of President Irro’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the government and ensure efficient service delivery across the Republic of Somaliland.

These newly appointed officials are expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to their respective ministries as they work towards the country’s development goals.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...