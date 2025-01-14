Somaliland President Appoints New Director Generals

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro

By: Staff writer

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), issued a presidential decree Yesterday, January 13, 2025, appointing new Director Generals to several key ministries. The decree, numbered JSL/XM/WM/222-029/012025, takes immediate effect.

The following individuals have been appointed to their respective positions:

No.NamePosition
1Mohamed Ali Mahmoud ShabeelDirector General, Ministry of Interior and Security of the Republic of Somaliland
2Abdilahi Mohamoud Ducale Omar (Ilkacase)Director General, Ministry of Information, Awareness, and Culture of the Republic of Somaliland
3Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan RoobleDirector General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
4Liban Mohamoud Dirie WaberiDirector General, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources
5Aden Abdillahi Abdalle NoorDirector General, Ministry of Water
6Saleeban Ibrahim Mohamoud HassanDirector General, Ministry of Public Works, Lands, and Housing
7Ali Cige Mohamoud DubadDirector General, Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development
8Mukhtar Abdi Jama BaaxoDirector General, Ministry of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
9Eng. Mohamoud Hussein Aden JabaakeDirector General, Ministry of Trade and Tourism
10Mohamed Siciid Mohamoud MohamedDirector General, Ministry of National Planning and Development

The appointments are part of President Irro’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the government and ensure efficient service delivery across the Republic of Somaliland.

These newly appointed officials are expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to their respective ministries as they work towards the country’s development goals.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

