Somalia, Ethiopia Agree to Restore Bilateral Relations

By: Zakeriye Ahmed

Somalia and Ethiopia have agreed to restore and strengthen their bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals. This development follows Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s surprise visit to Addis Ababa on Saturday at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The visit aims to build on a recent peace deal intended to ease mounting regional tensions.

Hassan’s trip to Addis Ababa comes nearly a year after relations soured over a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024. The MoU granted Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence. The Somali federal government rejected the agreement, calling it illegal and accusing Ethiopia of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a joint communiqué, the two leaders agreed to restore and enhance diplomatic ties through full diplomatic representation in their capitals. In 2024, Mogadishu expelled two Ethiopian diplomats, including Addis Ababa’s ambassador, Muktar Mohamed Ware, and ordered the closure of Ethiopian consulates in Hargeisa and Garowe, though both remained operational. Somalia also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia, Abdullahi Maxamed Warfaa.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Ankara Declaration, a peace agreement brokered with the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The declaration emphasizes friendship, solidarity, and respect for each nation’s sovereignty. “The leaders also agreed to expedite technical negotiations outlined in the declaration,” the joint communiqué stated.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi attended a trilateral summit in Cairo alongside his counterparts from Egypt and Eritrea to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo’s support for the transition from the African Union peacekeeping mission (ATMIS) to AUSSOM, underscoring the importance of enhancing regional stability and security.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...