Somaliland’s Aviation Minister Unveils Ambitious Plans to Reclaim Airspace

The Minister of Aviation, Space, and Airports Development of Somaliland, Fu’aad Ahmed Nouh, has announced the government’s ambitious plans to regain full control over the nation’s airspace with the assistance of international legal expertise.

Speaking on the matter, the minister highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to resolve the longstanding dispute with Somalia over airspace authority. “When it comes to airspace authority, there is a dispute between us and Somalia, and our plan is to restore the airspace authority of Somaliland,” he stated.

Minister Fu’aad emphasized that the government’s approach to reclaiming its airspace would be grounded in legal measures, with international legal assistance playing a key role. “We will take control of our airspace through a legal process. Our plan is to seek international legal assistance, which is how we will take control of our airspace, whether it is air traffic management or any air services,” he added.

In addition to addressing airspace authority, the minister outlined significant plans to enhance and expand the country’s airport infrastructure. He detailed an ambitious vision for upgrading existing airports and constructing new ones to meet the nation’s growing needs.

“Our plan is to upgrade the country’s airports, such as those in Burao, Berbera, Erigavo, Borama, Zeyla, and Kala-bayd. Additionally, we aim to establish new airports wherever necessary,” he remarked.

These initiatives are part of Somaliland’s broader strategy to modernize its aviation sector and bolster connectivity, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

