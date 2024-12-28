Somaliland President Launches Governance Training for Ministers

By: Staff Writer

HARGEISA – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) has officially inaugurated a strategic training initiative aimed at empowering the newly appointed Council of Ministers to deliver effective governance. The program seeks to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination, enhance collaboration, and align government efforts with a unified vision for Somaliland’s development.

In his keynote speech, President Cirro highlighted the importance of fostering collective responsibility and maintaining unity among government leaders. He described the initiative as a foundation for building a cohesive administration capable of tackling the nation’s pressing challenges and seizing opportunities to drive progress.

The President also addressed the recent tragedy in Dacawaley, expressing his profound condolences to the families affected. He assured the public of his administration’s determination to ensure justice is served, resolve the crisis, and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi and the entire Council of Ministers were in attendance, underscoring the administration’s commitment to the training program. The initiative represents a significant step in establishing a unified and efficient government focused on meeting the aspirations of Somaliland’s citizens.

