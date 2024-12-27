By: Horn Diplomat staff writer

A high-level Somaliland delegation led by the Minister of Internal Security, Mr. Abdalle Mohamed Carab, convened a critical meeting in Jigjiga with senior officials from Ethiopia’s Federal Government military, headed by General Afgado, Commander of the Eastern Area of the Ethiopian Armed Forces. Prominent officials from the Somali Regional State Government.

According to a statement from the Somaliland government, the discussions focused on the escalating security crisis in the Da’awaley area of Xarshin district and its neighboring regions, where significant violence has ravaged local communities. Both parties engaged in detailed dialogue aimed at ending the bloodshed and establishing a peaceful and sustainable resolution to prevent future conflicts. This pivotal meeting culminated in a comprehensive agreement, underscoring a shared commitment to protecting affected communities and restoring peace in the region.

Independent sources tell Horndiplomat that among the resolutions reached during the discussions was the Ethiopian federal army assuming control of security in Dacawaley, the removal of the Liyu Police from the area. This measure aims to ensure their safety and prevent further attacks. Additionally, both parties agreed to launch a joint investigation into the recent massacres, with a focus on uncovering the truth, identifying the perpetrators, and delivering justice for the victims. This investigation will be carried out collaboratively by Ethiopia’s federal government, the Somaliland government, and the Somali regional administration, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of implementing a ceasefire and developing long-term peacebuilding initiatives to address the root causes of the violence. Both parties acknowledged the need for a framework that extends beyond halting hostilities, fostering harmony and stability in the region.

The massacre of Isaaq communities has brought to light deeper governance challenges within the Somali region. Reports suggest that the violence may have been orchestrated under direct orders from President Mustafe Cagjar, raising serious concerns about the accountability of regional authorities. Jama Mohamed, an independent regional analyst, remarked, “The failure of the regional administration to protect all communities under its jurisdiction has sparked significant alarm about the future of peace and stability in the region.”

The involvement of Ethiopia’s federal government and Somaliland in addressing this crisis marks a significant step forward. However, mounting pressure remains for decisive action to secure justice for the victims and prevent such atrocities from recurring. The international community is closely monitoring the implementation of the agreements reached in Jigjiga as the situation continues to unfold.

This meeting underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration in addressing ethnic and regional conflicts. It also highlights the urgent need for structural reforms within Ethiopia’s regional administrations to uphold human rights and ensure the safety of all communities. While the agreements reached are a promising start, achieving lasting peace and justice will require sustained efforts, accountability, and international oversight.

The Somaliland delegation included notable figures such as the Minister of the Presidency, Mr. Khadar Xuseen Cabdi, the Minister of Defense, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, the Chief of the Somaliland National Army, Major General Nuux Ismail Taani, the Chief of Police, Major General Mohamed Aadan Saqadhi, and the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency.

Meanwhile, further details have emerged about the tragedy in the Da’awaley area. Early Wednesday, the Liyuu Police, a paramilitary force under the Somali regional administration in Ethiopia, supported by militias from Yo’ale, perpetrated a massacre in the Xarshin district. The attack claimed 155 lives, wounded 400 individuals, and displaced thousands of pastoralists. These atrocities, reportedly sanctioned by the Somali Regional Government, underscore severe governance and accountability issues.

Horndiplomat remains committed to providing updates as this story develops.

