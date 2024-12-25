By: Staff writer

In the early hours of this morning, the Liyuu Police, a paramilitary force under the Somali regional administration in Ethiopia, supported by local militias from Yo’ale, carried out a large-scale massacre in the Da’awaley area of Xarshin district. The atrocity has left Dozens of civilians dead and displaced thousands of pastoralists in the area, plunging the Arab Isaxaaq community into turmoil.

Eyewitness accounts from the ground paint a grim picture of destruction, with homes and livelihoods devastated in the wake of the assault. The operation, reportedly led by the regional police commander Abdi Siad aka Gafaydhe, targeted the area from three different directions. According to local sources, the Liyuu Police has waged a direct attack on the Da’awaley area despite the fact that many traditional leaders of the Isxaaq community were stationed with an ongoing effort to restore peace and work toward reconciliation. Several traditional leaders from the Isxaaq community have reportedly been killed, others sustained heavy injuries, and some were forcefully abducted. Images circulating on the social media handles, particularly those affiliated with the Ethiopian Somali Administration, show vehicles belonging to the traditional leaders being taken forcefully upon the assault on them. No one knows what these traditional leaders have done wrong except working for peace.

Da’awaley, a predominantly Arab Isaxaaq settlement, has been a peaceful pastoralist hub in the Somali region. However, growing tensions between regional authorities and local communities have escalated into violence. Reports indicate that the coordinated attack was engineered by the Somali Regional State leadership, raising serious concerns about governance and the impartiality of regional forces.

On the other side of the story, several sources close to the Ethiopian Somali Administration have reported that the forces of the Ethiopian Somali administration are engaged in an operation to restore order and cleanse so-called terrorists fighting in Da’awaley as they put it. However, many have noted that such kind of rhetoric and false labels will further deepen the division among the population of the Ethiopian Somali Region, and incite further conflict.

The president of the Somali regional administration, Mustafe Mohammed Omer, is facing sharp criticism for his alleged role in orchestrating the conflict. Accusations have surfaced that he appointed his cousin, Abdi Siad, to head the Liyuu Police despite his controversial history. Abdi Siad, previously known for committing widespread atrocities during the administration of Abdi Illey, has now been implicated in leading this latest massacre.

Critics argue that this appointment represents nepotism in its purest form and that Abdi Siad’s “iron rule” approach is being used to suppress dissent and opposition to Mustafe’s administration. Human rights activists have called on the Ethiopian federal government to intervene and hold both Abdi Siad and President Mustafe accountable for their roles in the atrocity. The assault against the civilians and their traditional leaders has to alarm the Federal government on the tribal motivated actions of the Ethiopian Somali Administration.

The massacre has plunged the pastoralist Arab Isaxaaq community into a humanitarian crisis. Displacement has left thousands without shelter, food, or access to basic necessities. The coordinated nature of the attack has devastated the livelihoods of families who rely heavily on livestock for survival.

Human rights organizations and local activists are urgently calling for humanitarian aid to support the affected community. They stress the need for swift action to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the violence.

As news of the massacre spreads, calls for accountability are growing louder. Many are urging the Ethiopian federal government to intervene and conduct an impartial investigation into the actions of the Liyuu Police and the regional administration. International observers and human rights groups have also been urged to monitor the situation closely.

The massacre in Da’awaley underscores the fragility of peace in Ethiopia’s Somali region and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address deep-rooted tensions. The international community’s engagement and support could play a pivotal role in fostering accountability, justice, and long-term stability.

Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor and report on developments as they unfold. Stay tuned for updates on this critical story.

