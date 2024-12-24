Ethiopia Denies Allegations from Somalia on Doolow Incident, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

By: Horndiplomat staff

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed dismay over allegations by the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Ethiopian forces were involved in an incident in the town of Doolow, Somalia, on December 23, 2024. In a press statement, Ethiopia categorically denied the accusations, calling them untrue.

The Ethiopian Ministry attributed the incident to unnamed third-party elements seeking to derail the normalization of Ethiopia-Somalia relations and destabilize the Horn of Africa. The Ministry emphasized that these spoilers should not be allowed to hinder the progress outlined in the Ankara Declaration, signed by both nations earlier this year.

Commitment to Peace and Cooperation

Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to revitalizing and deepening fraternal ties with Somalia. The Ministry stated that the Ethiopian government will continue to collaborate with Somali authorities to investigate the Doolow incident and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“Ethiopia strongly believes that these elements should not be allowed to frustrate the commitment of the two countries to peace, as expressed in the Ankara Declaration,” the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. It highlighted the resolve and leadership of both nations in fostering bilateral partnerships and broader regional cooperation.

The Ethiopian government also underscored its dedication to regional stability and the principles of peace and mutual respect as vital to addressing shared challenges and fostering long-term progress in the Horn of Africa.

