Ethiopia: A Cry for Justice in Da’awalley – The Federal Government Must Act Now

By : Abdisalam Rageh

The ongoing violence in Da’awalley village in the Jarar region of the Ethiopian Somali Region has reached horrifying proportions. What began as local tribal skirmishes has escalated into state-sanctioned brutality, with the Ethiopian Somali State Police forces directly targeting civilians from the Samane clan of Arab, part of the wider Isaaq community. This deeply troubling development threatens to destabilize the region further, eroding trust in the very institutions meant to protect all citizens impartially.

The Sequence of Violence

The conflict stems from a land dispute between the Samane clan and certain sub-clans of the Ogaden tribe, the dominant political group in the Ethiopian Somali Region. Tensions have simmered for years, but recent clashes turned deadly when the state police, under the directive of Police Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad, intervened—not to mediate or de-escalate but to align themselves against one side. Civilians from the Samane clan have reported targeted attacks, displacement, and the destruction of their homes, all under the guise of countering “terrorists.”

The brutal nature of these attacks has shocked the conscience of the local population. Reports confirm that many civilians have been killed as a result of violent acts carried out by state forces using heavy government weaponry, leaving scores of dead in their wake. Injuries from these attacks are overwhelming local healthcare resources, and many of the wounded have reportedly been taken across the border to Somaliland for treatment. This violence has transformed what should have been a localized dispute into a regional humanitarian crisis.

The Role of the State Police

The involvement of the state police in what should have been a localized tribal conflict marks a deeply disturbing turn. Instead of acting as neutral arbiters or protectors of peace, they appear to have been weaponized to further the Ogaden tribe’s interests. Their use of heavy weaponry against civilians not only violates basic human rights but also undermines the trust that communities have in state institutions.

Labeling the Samane clan as “terrorists” by Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad adds insult to injury. This baseless accusation delegitimizes the struggle of the Samane clan to defend their ancestral lands while providing a pretext for state-sponsored violence. Such actions not only dehumanize an entire community but also escalate the conflict to dangerous levels, threatening the stability of the entire Ethiopian Somali Region.

A Dangerous Precedent

The Ethiopian Somali Region has long been a tapestry of diverse clans and communities. For its administration to function effectively, it must maintain neutrality and inclusivity. The current trajectory, however, undermines this delicate balance. By aligning itself with one clan at the expense of others, the regional government risks alienating non-Ogaden communities and fostering deep-seated resentment. This could lead to a broader conflict, with far-reaching implications for the stability of the entire region.

A Call to the Federal Government

All eyes are now on the Ethiopian Federal Government. As the guarantor of peace and unity across the federation, it cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the events unfolding in Da’awalley. Immediate intervention is needed to:

Investigate the Actions of the State Police: An independent inquiry must be launched into the conduct of the Ethiopian Somali State Police, particularly the role of Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad, to ensure accountability for any violations of human rights.

Protect Civilians: Federal forces must step in to safeguard all civilians in the Jarar region, regardless of clan affiliation, and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those affected by the violence.

Mediate the Land Dispute: A neutral and transparent process should be initiated to address the underlying land disputes, preventing further exploitation of such conflicts for political or tribal gain.

Reinforce Regional Governance Standards: The federal government must ensure that regional administrations adhere to the principles of inclusivity and impartiality, thereby restoring trust in state institutions.

A Final Plea

The people of Da’awalley, and indeed the broader Ethiopian Somali Region, deserve better. They deserve a government that values their lives over political or tribal interests, one that upholds justice and equality for all. The federal government must act decisively to halt this dangerous trajectory and prevent further bloodshed.

Failure to act risks not only the lives of innocent civilians but also the very fabric of Ethiopian unity. The time for action is now. Let Da’awalley be a turning point, not a precedent.

About the author

Abdisalam Rageh is a legal professional and political analyst with a keen interest in youth participation in politics, strengthening security, promoting the rule of law, and advancing democratic practices in the Horn of Africa.

