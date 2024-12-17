Somaliland National Army Secures Major Victory in Sanaag Region Clash

By: Staff writer

Sanaag, December 17, 2024 – A battle broke out earlier today in the Dhuur-Madare area of the Sanaag region between the Somaliland National Army and insurgent forces reportedly regrouped from the eastern Sool region.

According to an official press release from the Office of Media Affairs of the Somaliland National Army, the conflict ended in a significant victory for the national forces. The insurgents, who launched the attack, were met with a swift and decisive response, resulting in heavy losses on their side.

The Somaliland National Army successfully captured military vehicles and took prisoners during the operation. This marks a major setback for the armed insurgents who have been attempting to destabilize the region.

The statement emphasized the National Army’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somaliland, ensuring peace and stability for its citizens.

Further details surrounding the battle are expected to be released as they become available.

