Taiwan Deputy FM Strengthens Ties at Somaliland Inauguration

By: Taiwan Today, Horndiplomat

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister François Chihchung Wu led a delegation as President Lai Ching-te’s special envoy to the Republic of Somaliland from December 11 to 14 to attend the inauguration of newly elected Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. This visit reaffirms Taiwan’s commitment to its partnership with the East African nation.

On behalf of President Lai, Wu congratulated Abdullahi and held in-depth discussions on areas of bilateral cooperation and Somaliland’s administrative plans. The deputy minister also met with former President Muse Bihi Abdi, acknowledging his vital contributions to strengthening Taiwan-Somaliland relations during his term, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

President Abdullahi emphasized the strong partnership between Taiwan and Somaliland, highlighting shared challenges such as China’s coercion. He praised the collaboration in sectors like education, ICT, and public health, noting its significant impact on improving citizens’ welfare. Abdullahi reiterated the new administration’s commitment to maintaining and expanding these mutually beneficial relations.

MOFA stated it will continue to work closely with Somaliland’s new government to enhance the partnership for the benefit of both nations.

Somaliland, located in East Africa along the southern Gulf of Aden, established reciprocal offices with Taiwan in 2020, marking a milestone in advancing bilateral ties.

Like this: Like Loading...