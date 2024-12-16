Somaliland President Holds First Cabinet Meeting

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) convened the first meeting of his newly appointed Cabinet, marking a significant milestone in his administration. The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, gathered the newly appointed Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and State Ministers to discuss the government’s agenda and outline immediate priorities.

The Cabinet, which includes a mix of seasoned political figures and new faces, was appointed just the day before, capturing widespread attention for its diversity and the promise it holds for the future of Somaliland. The President’s selection reflects a clear effort to balance experience with fresh perspectives, ensuring a dynamic and efficient approach to governance.

Setting the Agenda for the Future

According to the Somaliland Presidential Palace statement, during the meeting, President Cirro emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and swift action. He called on his Cabinet to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and efficiency as they embark on addressing the country’s most pressing challenges. The Cabinet discussed key issues, including institutional reforms, economic development, and social services, with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes within the first 100 days of the administration.

A critical part of the discussions was centered on the review of proposed amendments to the Law No. 71/2015, which governs the organization of government ministries and independent agencies. These amendments are expected to modernize Somaliland’s governance framework, aligning it with the nation’s evolving needs and aspirations.

National Security and Stability

Another key point addressed during the meeting was the security situation in certain regions of Somaliland, particularly in Sanaag. President Cirro reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability, urging the Cabinet to prioritize national security and work collaboratively with local communities and stakeholders. The administration aims to resolve ongoing security challenges through dialogue and unified efforts.

The first Cabinet meeting was more than just a formal gathering; it was an opportunity for the administration to establish its priorities and set the tone for its leadership. With a focus on good governance, economic growth, and national unity, the new Cabinet is poised to work towards the long-term vision of a prosperous and peaceful Somaliland.

As the administration begins its work, citizens will be watching closely, hopeful that the new Cabinet will fulfill its promises and lead the country toward a brighter future. The coming months will reveal how well the new leadership can balance the complexities of governance with the expectations of the people.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...