Kenya to help 600 stranded Somalia soldiers to return home

Kenya’s largest daily newspaper, The Nation, reported on Friday that Kenya is set to repatriate approximately 600 Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers who fled into Lamu County following a violent clash with Jubaland forces in Ras Kamboni, a strategic border town near the Indian Ocean. The soldiers crossed into Kenya on Thursday, where they surrendered their weapons to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), sparking renewed focus on the fragile relationship between Somalia’s federal government and its semi-autonomous regions.Kenya’s Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed on Friday that preparations are underway to facilitate the soldiers’ safe return to Somalia. “They laid down their arms. We are now working on how to take them back home,” Omollo stated.

The Ras Kamboni clash represents a turning point in Somalia’s escalating federal-Jubaland conflict. Jubaland forces, led by regional President Ahmed Madobe, launched a counter-offensive that forced federal troops, including members of the elite Turkish-trained Gorgor unit, to abandon their positions. Jubaland claimed control of the strategically important coastal town, with reports indicating that at least ten federal soldiers were killed.Federal officials accused Jubaland forces of collaborating with Al-Shabaab militants during the operation. “There is clear evidence that Al-Shabaab played a consequential role in the attack on government forces,” Somali Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala alleged. Jubaland dismissed the accusations as baseless, framing Mogadishu’s deployment of troops as a politically motivated assault on regional autonomy.

Ras Kamboni’s strategic location near trade routes and its history as a stronghold for various factions, including Al-Shabaab, underscores its importance in the broader power struggle between Mogadishu and Somalia’s federal states. Madobe’s re-election in November 2024, which Mogadishu declared unconstitutional, was the catalyst for the latest flare-up in tensions. Jubaland has accused the federal government of using the Somali National Army (SNA) to suppress its autonomy, a claim Mogadishu denies.

The federal government deployed SNA troops to Ras Kamboni to secure positions vacated by African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces. However, Jubaland viewed the move as an encroachment on its territory, escalating the confrontation into full-blown conflict.

Kenya has long played an influential role in Jubaland’s political and security landscape. The country’s involvement in Jubaland is rooted in a history of military, political, and economic considerations, though its actions have often sparked tensions with Somalia’s federal government.

In 2011, Kenya launched a military incursion into Somalia, known as “Operation Linda Nchi,” targeting Al-Shabaab militants following cross-border attacks. The operation culminated in the capture of the port city of Kismayo in 2012. The offensive was conducted in collaboration with the Raskamboni Movement, an anti-Al-Shabaab militia led by Sheikh Ahmed Madobe.

Madobe, who had previously defected from the Ras Kamboni Brigades—a group that later aligned with Al-Shabaab—established the Raskamboni Movement to oppose Al-Shabaab. Kenya’s partnership with Madobe and his movement was instrumental in securing Kismayo.

Nairobi has consistently supported Madobe’s leadership, often positioning itself as a stabilizing force in Somalia’s volatile southern regions. However, this alignment has frequently put Kenya at odds with Mogadishu, which sees such support as an infringement on its sovereignty. For example, during the Gedo crisis in 2020-2021, Kenya was accused of backing Jubaland forces against federal troops—allegations Nairobi firmly denied.

The Ras Kamboni conflict threatens to derail Somalia’s coordinated efforts to combat Al-Shabaab. Jubaland has been a critical ally in counter-terrorism operations, but its strained relations with Mogadishu could allow the militant group to exploit the disarray. Analysts warn that Somalia’s security strategy may falter without resolving the federal-Jubaland rift.

