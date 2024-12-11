Taiwan Deputy FM arrives in Somaliland to attend presidential inauguration

By: STAFF WRITER

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister François Wu (吳志中) is in Somaliland to represent Taiwan at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Wednesday.

Wu, serving as a special envoy for President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), arrived in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland. He was received by Rhoda Jama Elmi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, according to a MOFA press release.

Joining Elmi in welcoming Wu and his delegation were Somaliland’s representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, and Khadar Hussein Abdi, a member of the new government’s transition team, MOFA added.

Wu will participate in Abdullahi’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday to deliver Taiwan’s official congratulations to Somaliland’s new president. Additionally, he plans to meet with outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi and other senior officials during his visit, MOFA noted.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, 69, secured 64% of the votes in the November 13 presidential election, becoming Somaliland’s sixth president since its separation from Somalia in 1991. The former parliamentary speaker defeated Muse Bihi, who garnered 35% of the votes.

Relations between Taiwan and Somaliland have strengthened since the establishment of representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.

Although Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and operates as a de facto sovereign state, it is yet to receive official recognition from any other country.

Source:Focus Taiwan and Horndiplomat

