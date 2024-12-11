Somaliland Launches Ethiopia Transit Goods Facilitation Offices at Berbera Port

By: Mohamed duale, Horndiplomat

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has officially inaugurated the Ethiopia Transit Goods Facilitation Offices at Berbera Port, a landmark initiative that underscores the nation’s commitment to bolstering regional trade and investment. This development marks a significant step in advancing economic integration and connectivity between Somaliland and Ethiopia, contributing to the broader objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The launch ceremony featured speeches from notable dignitaries, including Somaliland’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, and the Head of DP World Berbera, Supachai Wattanaveerachai. Both leaders emphasized the critical role of Berbera Port as a transit hub for the region and highlighted the strategic importance of the dry port in Wajale, located at the Somaliland-Ethiopia border.

Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire underscored the significance of this initiative in fostering economic collaboration and improving trade efficiency. “The facilitation offices will streamline the movement of goods between Somaliland and Ethiopia, reducing transit times and costs,” he stated, adding that this project aligns with Somaliland’s vision of becoming a key player in regional trade.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai of DP World Berbera highlighted the investments made in Berbera Port’s infrastructure, which have transformed it into a world-class facility capable of handling large volumes of cargo. “The establishment of these offices is a testament to our shared commitment to creating sustainable trade routes and unlocking economic opportunities for the region,” he remarked.

The Ethiopia Transit Goods Facilitation Offices aim to enhance trade flows by providing efficient logistical support and improving coordination between Berbera Port and Ethiopia’s trade network. This initiative is expected to bolster the competitiveness of businesses across the two nations and stimulate economic growth.

The dry port in Wajale plays a complementary role in this framework, serving as a critical transit point for goods moving between Berbera and Ethiopia. Together, these facilities demonstrate Somaliland’s dedication to enhancing regional connectivity and its strategic positioning as a trade gateway in the Horn of Africa.

This milestone not only strengthens bilateral relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia but also positions Berbera Port as a vital hub for international trade within the AfCFTA framework. By prioritizing infrastructure development and economic collaboration, Somaliland continues to pave the way for a prosperous and interconnected future for the region.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...