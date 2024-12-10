Somalia President Departs Ankara for Ethiopia Talks

By: Staff writer

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud departed for Ankara today at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This visit marks the commencement of the third round of talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, with Turkey playing a mediating role in addressing critical regional issues and fostering cooperation between the neighboring countries.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali is also scheduled to arrive in Ankara with his delegation for these high-level discussions. This meeting will be the first direct interaction between the Somalia and Ethiopian leaders since January 1, 2024, when Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland. The MoU grants Ethiopia access to the sea through Somaliland ports, a development that has sparked both opportunities and tensions in the region.

Turkey’s role in mediating between Somalia and Ethiopia showcase Ankara’s Africa policy of prioritising peace and stability.

The outcomes of these discussions are expected to have far-reaching implications for the region, potentially shaping the future of Ethiopia-Somalia relations and the strategic dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

