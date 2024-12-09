Unlocking Opportunities for Kenyan Professionals in Somaliland’s Booming Economy, Dahabshiil CEO Duale Says

By: staff writer

As Somaliland’s economy continues to expand, it is becoming an attractive destination for Kenyan entrepreneurs, technicians, and skilled workers. A report by KTN’s Sophia Ali highlights how employment opportunities in Somaliland are offering a new horizon for Kenyans seeking work abroad.

In 2024, approximately 3,000 Kenyans moved to Somaliland, adding to the 10,000 already thriving in various sectors such as banking, telecommunications, hospitality, and manufacturing. According to Abdirashid Duale, CEO of the Dahabshiil Group, Kenyan professionals are making a significant impact in the region.

“A lot of our colleagues are from Kenya—very professional, hardworking, and highly educated. We want more of them to come,” said Duale.

From the construction of Hargeisa’s tallest buildings to consultancy roles, Kenyans are playing a vital role in Somaliland’s development. Their expertise and collaboration with local teams underscore the mutual benefits of this growing relationship.

A Lifeline Amid Employment Challenges in Kenya

The job market in Kenya remains stable, with a 5.7% employment rate in 2024, slightly higher than 5.6% in 2023, according to the World Bank. Despite this, challenges persist, and Somaliland’s thriving economy offers an alternative for Kenyans seeking financial independence and career advancement.

The growing number of Kenyans in Somaliland is also fostering stronger ties between the two nations. This partnership promotes cultural exchange and mutual economic benefits, providing hope for those looking for opportunities beyond Kenya’s borders.

Dahabshiil: Bridging Communities

Supporting this trend is the extensive network of Dahabshiil, which remains dedicated to serving global communities and facilitating financial transactions worldwide. Through their inclusive approach, Dahabshiil helps sustain the flow of remittances and investments that fuel economic growth in regions like Somaliland.

As Somaliland continues to invest in infrastructure and development, the demand for skilled professionals is expected to rise, offering even more opportunities for Kenyan workers. This collaboration not only reshapes individual futures but also strengthens the economic and social bonds between the two regions.

In an increasingly interconnected world, Somaliland stands as a beacon of opportunity for Kenyan professionals, reflecting a shared vision of growth and prosperity.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

