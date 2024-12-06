Somalia Government Grounds Flights to Kismayo, Escalating Tensions with Jubbaland

By: Horndiplomat staff

The Somalia Federal Government has grounded all flights at Aden Adde International Airport bound for Kismayo, leaving numerous passengers stranded. The unexpected decision comes amidst growing tensions between the federal government and the Jubbaland region, fueling political unrest in the country.

Sources suggest that the move may be linked to the government’s ongoing efforts to assert control over Jubbaland, particularly after reports emerged that airlines resisted transporting troops to the region. This follows the evacuation of the Raskambooni area by the Somali National Army, a key zone in the southeastern Jubbaland region, which has sparked further friction between the two sides.

Hassan Ali Khaire, a prominent opposition leader and former Prime Minister of Somalia, condemned the government’s decision, calling it reckless. In a statement, Khaire expressed his disapproval, saying, “I strongly condemn the reckless decision of the Federal Government today to halt all flights to the country, after the planes became a security threat following the army’s evacuation of the Raskambooni area.”

The move has raised serious concerns over the safety of transport routes to the strategically significant city of Kismayo, which has long been a focal point in the regional conflict. Kismayo, as the capital of Jubbaland, is central to the political and military tensions between the federal government and local regional authorities.

Jubbaland, which has been led by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam “Madobe,” has been at odds with the Somali Federal Government for several years. The federal government has often criticized Madobe’s administration, accusing it of being aligned with foreign powers and resisting federal authority. In contrast, Jubbaland leaders claim that the federal government seeks to undermine regional autonomy and destabilize the region.

The situation has escalated in recent weeks, as the Somali government has taken increasingly aggressive steps to reassert its control over Jubbaland. Analysts suggest that the flight grounding could be seen as part of the government’s broader strategy to isolate the region and undermine its political and military infrastructure.

As tensions continue to mount, the impact on local residents and businesses, especially those reliant on air transport for travel and trade, is becoming increasingly severe. Passengers stranded at Aden Adde Airport are left waiting for any possible resolution, with no clear indication of when flights to Kismayo will resume.

The international community is closely watching the situation, with many fearing that the conflict in Jubbaland could further destabilize Somalia, a country already struggling with security challenges from terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab. With no immediate resolution in sight, the political standoff between the Somali government and Jubbaland continues to pose significant risks to the country’s peace and stability.

Updates on the situation are expected to follow as both sides continue to navigate the ongoing crisis.

