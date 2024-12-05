U.S. Delegation’s Somaliland Visit Marks Turning Point as Senator Risch Urges Shift from ‘One Somalia’ Policy

By: Mohamed Duale , Horndiplomat

HARGEISA – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has expressed optimism that the Biden administration may finally be moving away from its longstanding “One Somalia” policy. His remarks followed a landmark visit by a high-profile U.S. delegation to Somaliland, an event seen as a potential turning point in U.S.-Somaliland relations.

“The Biden administration may finally be moving past its flawed ‘One Somalia’ policy. With a lot of time and funding wasted on this failed approach, it is time to be more pragmatic in our Somalia policy,” Senator Risch shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, underscoring the need for a results-driven approach.

Adding to this, Dr. J. Peter Pham, a prominent African affairs expert and former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel, weighed in on the visit’s broader implications. He remarked, “The next Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Risch, sees the U.S. delegation visiting Somaliland as a hopeful sign of the Biden administration ‘finally moving past its flawed One Somalia policy.’ If not, a total Somalia policy review under former President Donald Trump will assure America’s interests.” Dr. Pham also shared his insights via X, formerly Twitter.

Somaliland’s Strategic and Democratic Value

The U.S. delegation, led by Ambassador Richard H. Riley and Major General Brian Cashman, engaged with outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi and President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro. This visit followed Somaliland’s peaceful presidential election, a milestone that bolstered the region’s reputation as a beacon of democratic governance in the Horn of Africa.

Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated stability and democratic resilience, distinguishing itself from Somalia’s persistent challenges. Its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, a critical maritime route, further underscores its importance in regional geopolitics.

A Pragmatic Shift in U.S. Policy?

The Biden administration’s engagement with Somaliland aligns with growing calls in Washington to rethink the “One Somalia” policy. Both Senator Risch and Dr. Pham have emphasized the need for a more pragmatic strategy, one that acknowledges Somaliland’s stability and democratic progress.

Dr. Pham’s comments underscore the stakes: should the Biden administration fail to pivot, a future Trump administration may undertake a comprehensive review of Somalia policy to prioritize U.S. interests in the region.

The Path Forward

The U.S. delegation’s visit has sparked hope for deeper collaboration between the U.S. and Somaliland, focusing on areas like security, trade, and development. While formal recognition of Somaliland’s independence remains uncertain, this engagement reflects growing acknowledgment of its unique status and strategic importance.

As the U.S. reexamines its approach to the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s democratic achievements and geostrategic relevance position it as a potential key partner in advancing regional stability and prosperity.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...