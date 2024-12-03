U.S. Delegation Engages Somaliland Leaders on Security and Cooperation

By: MOHAMED DUALE , HORNDIPLOMAT

Hargeisa, Somaliland – A high-profile U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Richard H. Riley and Major General Brian Cashman visited Somaliland, marking a significant engagement following Somaliland’s recently concluded presidential election.

The delegation first met with the outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi, followed by a meeting with President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro in the capital, Hargeisa. According to the U.S. Embassy, the delegation congratulated both leaders on Somaliland’s peaceful and democratic election and discussed opportunities to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared highlights of the meeting:

“I had the honour of meeting today with the U.S. delegation led by His Excellency Ambassador Riley and Major General Cashman. We had productive discussions on key issues, including regional security, advancing democracy, and strengthening areas of cooperation between Somaliland and the U.S. government. This engagement reflects our shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation, and progress in the Horn of Africa.”

The delegation included Major General Cashman, commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), along with senior diplomats and military officials.

Discussions during the visit centered on enhancing diplomatic and security ties between Somaliland and the United States, reflecting mutual interests in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The U.S. delegation commended Somaliland’s transparent and credible election process, which has been praised internationally as a model for democratic governance in the region.

Both Somaliland and the United States recently conducted elections, ushering in new administrations. This shared milestone underscores the importance of bolstering bilateral relations in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Somaliland’s strategic location in the Horn of Africa continues to attract global attention for its importance in security and trade. The U.S. and its allies have expressed interest in deeper engagement with Somaliland to address shared challenges and opportunities in the region.

The visit is seen as a positive step toward strengthening ties between Somaliland and the United States, paving the way for enhanced cooperation on regional security, governance, and economic development.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

