An Open Letter to the Somaliland President-Elect, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi – Irro

Dear President-Elect,

Congratulations on your historic victory in a highly anticipated and closely contested election. Your assumption of office comes at a critical juncture for Somaliland—a time when unity, stability, and regional roles are under scrutiny. This moment presents an extraordinary opportunity to reset, rebuild, and reimagine Somaliland’s future.

As an observer of Somali politics, I have noted how this election has highlighted both the resilience of Somaliland’s democratic systems and the fractures that require immediate attention. Your administration now holds the mandate to address these urgent internal issues while redefining Somaliland’s role in the Horn of Africa.

Mending Internal Divisions and Building Unity

The recent election has brought change but also exposed deep-seated divisions within Somaliland’s political and social fabric. These divisions—exacerbated by contentious rhetoric, political rivalries, and historical grievances—require urgent and thoughtful resolution. Healing these wounds will be among your greatest challenges, yet it also presents an opportunity to strengthen the foundation of Somaliland’s democratic experiment.

The election period was marked by tensions that, while seemingly peaceful, revealed underlying mistrust among communities, clans, and political factions. Allegations of irregularities and feelings of marginalization among certain groups have created a pressing need for reconciliation. As president, you must prioritize rebuilding trust in the democratic process by establishing mechanisms for transparency and addressing election-related grievances. Demonstrating that your government values fairness and equity will reassure Somalilanders that their voices matter, regardless of political affiliation or regional origin.

Equally critical is resolving longstanding grievances surrounding power-sharing. For years, accusations of favoritism and imbalances in political representation have left some communities feeling excluded from governance. Your administration has the chance to show a commitment to inclusion by creating a government that reflects the diversity of Somaliland. A balanced cabinet, equitable resource distribution, and active engagement with underrepresented communities will not only promote unity but also enhance stability.

Another pressing internal issue is the status of prisoners of war and the strained relations with SCC Khatumo. The families of detainees and those affected by these conflicts have waited too long for closure. Initiating a dialogue with SCC Khatumo to negotiate a prisoner exchange and address broader concerns would mark a significant step toward reconciliation. Engaging elders, community leaders, and civil society in this process will lend credibility to these efforts and pave the way for long-term peace in regions historically affected by conflict.

This is also an opportunity to bridge the divides created during the election. Political opponents and their supporters must not be viewed as adversaries but as critical stakeholders in Somaliland’s future. Reaching out to opposition leaders and incorporating their perspectives into national dialogue would reflect an inclusive leadership style, setting a tone of collaboration rather than competition.

Redefining Somaliland’s Role in the Horn of Africa

As you address internal challenges, the regional context in the Horn of Africa requires urgent attention. Somaliland’s strategic position and quest for international recognition place it at the center of complex dynamics. Your administration has the opportunity to advance Somaliland’s interests while contributing to regional peace and stability.

Somaliland’s relationship with Somalia remains a central and delicate issue. While Somaliland has long asserted its independence, managing this relationship diplomatically is essential for both regional stability and Somaliland’s aspirations for recognition. Reopening dialogue with Somalia, even on contentious issues, would send a powerful message that Somaliland is committed to peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. Such engagement should be rooted in pragmatism, focusing on areas of shared interest, such as trade, security, and counterterrorism.

Beyond Somalia, Somaliland must strengthen its partnerships with neighboring states like Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya. These nations are key economic partners and allies in enhancing Somaliland’s regional standing. Strengthening trade agreements, collaborating on infrastructure projects, and enhancing security cooperation will reinforce Somaliland’s role as a constructive player in the Horn of Africa.

Globally, Somaliland’s strategic location in the Gulf of Aden and its reputation for stability offer significant opportunities for investment and diplomacy. Your administration must leverage these strengths to attract international support while avoiding entanglements in geopolitical rivalries. A balanced approach to engaging global powers will ensure that Somaliland benefits economically and politically without compromising its autonomy or security.

Finally, Somaliland’s internal governance will directly influence its regional and international credibility. An inclusive and transparent government will strengthen the case for recognition and partnership. The more Somaliland demonstrates its ability to govern effectively and equitably, the more challenging it will become for the international community to overlook its aspirations.

A Call for Visionary Leadership

Your presidency marks a new chapter for Somaliland. It presents an opportunity to heal, build, and lead with wisdom and inclusivity. The people of Somaliland have placed their trust in you, and the region is watching closely to see how you navigate these challenges and opportunities.

By prioritizing reconciliation, addressing internal divisions, and fostering inclusive governance, your administration can build a stronger Somaliland. Engaging diplomatically with regional neighbors and advancing Somaliland’s interests on the international stage will enhance its role as a leader in the Horn of Africa.

This moment is historic, and the path forward will not be easy. However, with courage, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to fairness and justice, you can guide Somaliland toward a brighter future.

