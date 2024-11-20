Somaliland Electoral Commission Submits Provisional Results to Supreme Court

By: Horndiplomat Staff

The National Electoral Commission of Somaliland has officially submitted the provisional results of the presidential and national parties’ elections to the nation’s Supreme Court.

This marks a critical step in the electoral process, following the successful elections held on November 13, 2024. The submission ensures legal oversight and upholds Somaliland’s commitment to transparency and democratic governance.

The elections, described as “safe, secure, transparent, free, and fair,” have drawn widespread praise, further strengthening Somaliland’s case for international recognition. The Supreme Court’s review is expected to confirm the results and pave the way for the inauguration of the new government.

