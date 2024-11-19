Ethiopia congratulates Somaliland’s President-elect

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has extended its congratulations to Somaliland’s President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro on his victory in the recently held presidential election.

In a press statement released on November 19, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia expressed its admiration for the democratic process and the leadership exhibited by both the President-elect and the outgoing President, Muse Bihi Abdi.

The Ethiopian government applauded the peaceful and transparent conduct of the election, emphasizing the exemplary democratic statesmanship demonstrated by Somaliland’s political leaders. This acknowledgment underlines Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland’s commitment to fostering democratic values in the region.

As Somaliland transitions to a new administration, Ethiopia wished the President-elect and his incoming team success in their endeavors, signaling a commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations between the two neighbors. The statement reflects Ethiopia’s interest in furthering regional stability and cooperation.

The congratulatory message underscores the growing recognition of Somaliland’s democratic practices and its role in promoting peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

