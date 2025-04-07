UK Defence Secretary Meets Family of Agnes Wanjiru, Vows Continued Support for Justice

UK Defence Secretary John Healey MP today met with the family of Agnes Wanjiru, who tragically lost her life in Nanyuki, Kenya, in 2012. This meeting, the first of its kind between a UK Government Minister and the Wanjiru family, fulfilled a commitment made by Mr. Healey shortly after assuming office.
Speaking after the meeting, the Defence Secretary expressed his deep sympathy and appreciation for the family’s resilience.
“It was deeply humbling to meet the family of Agnes Wanjiru today,” said Healey. “In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice. I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case.”
He highlighted ongoing cooperation between the UK and Kenyan authorities, including mutual investigative efforts.
“We will continue to offer our full support to the Kenyan investigatory authorities,” he said. “This has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses, as well as a visit by the Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya. In my meeting with President Ruto later today, I will emphasise the importance of continued progress in this case.”
Following the meeting, the Wanjiru family issued a statement describing the emotional and personal toll the loss of Agnes has taken.
“The death of our beloved Agnes has had a profound and devastating impact on our family,” they said. “It was not only the shock of losing Agnes at such a young age, but also the circumstances in which her body was found and the long journey we’ve been through in seeking answers and closure.”
The family welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of State and expressed hope for continued collaboration.
“We are grateful to the Secretary of State for Defence for meeting with us. We hope this marks the beginning of strengthened efforts to ensure that what happened to Agnes is thoroughly examined, and that such a tragedy is never repeated. We look forward to seeing further cooperation between the UK and Kenyan governments in bringing this matter to a close.”
The meeting represents a significant step forward in the ongoing commitment to supporting the investigation and achieving closure for Agnes Wanjiru’s family.
