State Funeral Held for Former Somaliland President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo

By: Mohamed Duale

A state funeral was held today for the fourth President of Somaliland, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo, who passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, in Hargeisa. The late president was laid to rest at the Baqiic Cemetery in Hargeisa. The burial ceremony, attended by officials including Somaliland President Muse Abdi, opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi “Irro”, political party representatives, former government officials, close associates, and family members, was overseen by a committee managing the arrangements.

The funeral service in the capital was a solemn event attended by all Somaliland political leaders, regional dignitaries, and thousands of citizens. Among the notable attendees were Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Adam Farah, and the President of the Somali Regional State of Ethiopia, Mr. Mustafe Omer. Their presence underscored the late president’s regional influence and the close ties he fostered between Somaliland and Ethiopia during his tenure.

Born in 1936, Silanyo had a long and distinguished career in public service. Before becoming President, he served in Somalia’s government as Minister of Planning from 1965 to 1973 and as Minister of Commerce from 1973 to 1978. He was also a prominent figure in the Somali National Movement (SNM), which played a pivotal role in Somaliland’s quest for independence and self-governance.

As President of Somaliland from 2010 to 2017, Silanyo made significant strides in advancing the nation’s development and stability. His administration prioritized infrastructure growth, democratic governance, and peaceful relations with neighboring countries, all while advocating for Somaliland’s international recognition.

Delegations from Djibouti and international organizations also attended the funeral, further emphasizing Silanyo’s broad diplomatic legacy and his role in fostering regional cooperation.

As Somaliland mourns the loss of one of its most influential leaders, citizens and officials alike reflect on his enduring contributions. Silanyo’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous Somaliland continues to inspire the nation as it moves forward.

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo’s life and leadership have left an indelible mark on Somaliland’s history, ensuring his legacy will guide future generations.

