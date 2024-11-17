Ethiopia Offers Condolences on Death of Somaliland’s Ex-President Ahmed Mohamed Siilaanyo

By :Horndiplomat staff writer

Ethiopia Expresses Condolences Over the Passing of Former Somaliland President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud “Siilaanyo”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has expressed its heartfelt condolences to the people of Somaliland following the passing of former President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud, popularly known as Siilaanyo.

In an official statement released on November 17, 2024, the ministry highlighted the former president’s enduring legacy as a close friend of Ethiopia and a key figure in fostering strong relations between the two nations. The statement emphasized President Siilaanyo’s significant role in strengthening ties and cooperation in the Horn of Africa region.

The Ethiopian government extended its sympathies to President Siilaanyo’s family and the entire Somaliland population, acknowledging the profound loss felt across the region.

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud Siilaanyo, a respected statesman and leader, served as the President of Somaliland from 2010 to 2017. His tenure was marked by efforts to bolster Somaliland’s political stability and economic development. His legacy continues to resonate as a symbol of dedication to the aspirations of the people of Somaliland.

The outpouring of condolences from Ethiopia reflects the deep bond and shared history between the two neighboring countries, reaffirming the late president’s influential role in regional diplomacy.

