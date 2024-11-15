The Brenthurst Foundation Declares Somaliland’s 2024 Elections Free and Fair



By Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat



The Brenthurst Foundation, in its observation of Somaliland’s November 13, 2024, presidential and political organization elections, declared the process free, fair, and credible. The foundation’s detailed report, released on November 14, 2024, underscores Somaliland’s resilience in upholding democratic principles amid financial and logistical challenges.

Click here: The Brenthurst Foundation REPORT

Somaliland’s Democratic Legacy

Since its declaration of independence in 1991, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its commitment to democratic governance. The 2024 elections marked the fourth presidential election by universal suffrage and a unique opportunity to recognize new political associations alongside established parties. This dual-format election showcased Somaliland’s inclusive and evolving political system.

Key Observations

The Brenthurst Foundation’s observer mission deployed 20 international observers across four major districts—Hargeisa, Borama, Burao, and Berbera—covering 635 polling stations, representing 24% of the total.

Their findings include:

Peaceful Conduct: The elections were characterized by calm and order, with polling stations opening on time in most cases. Observers noted the professionalism of NEC staff, many of whom were women and young university students. Transparency and Credibility: The IRIS biometric system was widely deployed, enhancing voter verification. Public ballot counting in the presence of party agents reinforced trust in the process. High Female Participation: Women were prominently involved as voters, polling staff, and observers, reflecting progress in inclusivity.

Challenges Identified

Despite its overall success, the elections faced some challenges, including:

Limited local observation due to reduced international funding.

Reports of underage voting, with individuals appearing younger than the legal age but possessing valid identification.

Instances of political activity near polling stations, which disrupted the voting environment in some areas.

Brenthurst Foundation’s Recommendations

The report offers several recommendations to improve Somaliland’s electoral process:

Strengthen the independence and capacity of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Expand the IRIS biometric system nationwide.

Improve accessibility for disabled and elderly voters.

Enforce strict regulations against political campaigning near polling stations on election day.

Promote issue-based politics to reduce clan-based affiliations.

Conclusion

The Brenthurst Foundation concluded that Somaliland’s 2024 elections were free, fair, and credible, reaffirming the region’s status as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa. Despite logistical and financial constraints, the elections showcased the dedication of Somaliland’s institutions and people to maintaining stability and democratic values.

As Somaliland continues to strengthen its democratic framework, this successful election underscores its potential for greater recognition and engagement with the international community.

