International Partners Applaud Somaliland’s Peaceful Election, Reaffirm Commitment to Democratic Process

By: Mohamed Duale

In a significant display of international solidarity, representatives from various nations praised Somaliland for successfully holding a peaceful and democratic election on 13 November 2024. The group, known as the Diplomatic Presence Mission, released an official statement commending Somaliland’s efforts to ensure a transparent, fair, and credible electoral process.

A delegation of Ambassadors and Envoys from the international community visited over 30 polling stations across Somaliland’s cities, including Hargeisa, Boroma, Berbera, and Gabiley, on election day. This visit was a demonstration of support for Somaliland’s electoral process and an acknowledgment of the nation’s commitment to upholding democratic values.

In their statement, the Diplomatic Presence Mission lauded the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for its role in maintaining transparency and impartiality. “The International Partners commend the NEC for conducting a transparent voter registration and candidate nomination process,” the statement read. “Its ongoing efforts to uphold independence and impartiality are essential for public confidence and trust in the electoral process.”

The statement highlighted the importance of allowing Somaliland’s citizens to freely participate in elections, emphasizing that it is ultimately the voters who hold the power to determine their nation’s leadership. “Somaliland’s democracy, like all democracies, relies on giving politicians and parties the chance to take part in free and fair elections. It is the voters who ultimately will decide who will govern Somaliland,” the International Partners noted.

The Diplomatic Mission held discussions with representatives from all three of Somaliland’s main political parties. The International Partners emphasized the importance of respecting the electoral results and urged all candidates and their supporters to honor the outcome. They called for peace and public order, stressing that adherence to the rule of law is vital to respecting the voters’ will.

The mission extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Somaliland for exercising their voting rights peacefully and responsibly. “We wish to congratulate Somalilanders for exercising their right to vote peacefully and responsibly on 13 November 2024. We stand ready to work alongside Somaliland to further strengthen democracy and accountability in the future,” the statement concluded.

The statement was endorsed by multiple international partners, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This collective support reflects a growing commitment from the international community to work with Somaliland in fostering democratic principles and bolstering the stability of the region. The Diplomatic Presence Mission pledged to continue collaborating with Somaliland as it further enhances its democratic framework, signaling optimism for the future of governance in the Horn of Africa.

