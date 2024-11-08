Somaliland NEC Urges Voters, Stakeholders to Prepare for Election Day

By: Horndiplomat staff

Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman, Musa Hassan Yussuf addressed the nation on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of full preparedness by all election stakeholders ahead of polling day on November 13. Chairman Musa assured the public of NEC’s extensive preparations and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to facilitating a smooth, secure, and transparent electoral process.

According to Chairman Musa, all 2,648 polling stations across Somaliland are now fully equipped and ready to receive voters. The NEC has successfully distributed essential electoral materials to every location, such as ballot boxes, voting booths, and indelible ink. Security arrangements have also been put in place to ensure the safety of voters and protect the election’s integrity.

The Chairman reminded voters of the importance of bringing their voting cards, noting that no other form of identification would be accepted at polling stations. This requirement follows extensive voter verification efforts undertaken by the NEC to uphold election integrity.

Chairman Musa also commended the conflict resolution and election monitoring committee for their vigilant and responsible handling of ethical concerns throughout the election campaign. Their proactive mediation and the deployment of over 800 domestic observers have contributed significantly to maintaining a peaceful and fair pre-election environment. Their collaboration with international observers has further strengthened the integrity of the campaign process.

The NEC has implemented thorough training programs for polling station staff, established robust vote-counting procedures, and created channels for reporting irregularities. These efforts, along with ongoing consultations with political parties and civil society organizations, highlight the Commission’s dedication to ensuring free and fair elections that reflect the will of Somaliland’s people.

Chairman Musa’s call to action underscores the NEC’s determination to uphold democratic principles and ensure a credible election process on November 13.

Horndiplomat will continue to provide live updates and in-depth reporting throughout election day, bringing voters the latest developments and insights as Somaliland heads to the polls.

