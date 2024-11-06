Somaliland President congratulates Trump on US election victory

By: Horndiplomat staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his US election victory. President Bihi expressed optimism about strengthening the Somaliland-US strategic partnership under Trump’s leadership.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, President Bihi stated:

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. I look forward to our collaboration to further strengthen the Somaliland-US Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity on the Horn of Africa.”

This congratulatory message highlights Somaliland’s ambitions to deepen diplomatic ties with the United States, as it continues to seek international recognition and support for its sovereignty. The self-declared republic of Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991, has maintained a stable and democratic government but remains unrecognized internationally.

President Bihi’s statement highlights the strategic importance of fostering partnerships to advance shared goals such as regional stability, development, and security in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland, often viewed as a bastion of stability in an otherwise volatile region, is eager to collaborate with global powers like the U.S. to promote peace and progress in East Africa.

As Trump prepares to assume office, Somaliland is hopeful that the new administration will strengthen diplomatic engagement, foster economic development, and support Somaliland’s aspirations on the global stage.

