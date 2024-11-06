Dahabshiil Chairman Mohamed Saeed Duale Calls for Peace in Qorilugud and Buhoodle Conflict

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Mohamed Saeed Duale, the Chairman of Dahabshiil Group, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Qorilugud and Buhoodle. Duale emphasized the familial bonds between the two sides, urging an end to the violence, which is harming innocent lives. He called on leaders in culture, business, and academia to contribute to peace efforts and reconciliation. His plea highlights the importance of unity and dialogue to restore stability and prevent further regional suffering.

“I call on both sides of this conflict, brothers united by blood, roots, and proximity—to immediately cease the fighting. In a war, sons (a son) are killed, but none are born. I respectfully urge all those in positions of responsibility, including leaders in culture, business, and scholars, to work for peace and take on their roles in ending the violence,” said Mohamed Saeed Duale, Founder of Dahabshiil.

This call for peace encourages community leaders and business figures from both regions to play an active role in fostering unity and reconciliation, ensuring the stability of Somaliland. Dahabshiil’s appeal is a powerful reminder of the importance of peace and cooperation in these times of tension.

Like this: Like Loading...