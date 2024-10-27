Somaliland Electoral Ethics Committee Fines Parties for Election Code Violations

By: Horndiplomat staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland — The Somaliland Electoral Ethics and Monitoring Committee announced fines today for the Waddani and Kulmiye parties, the Kaah political association, and officials from both the government and Hargeisa Council, citing breaches of the Election Code of Conduct. According to the committee’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), “The Somaliland Electoral Ethics and Monitoring Committee announced fines today for the Waddani and Kulmiye parties, the Kaah political association, and officials from both the government and Hargeisa Council, citing breaches of the Election Code of Conduct.”

The fines underscore the committee’s commitment to upholding electoral integrity as Somaliland approaches the November 13 elections. Reported violations include infractions related to campaign conduct, misuse of public office, and failure to adhere to established guidelines for political activities.

By enforcing these standards, the committee aims to promote a transparent and fair election environment, emphasizing that compliance with the code is crucial for maintaining democratic practices. These actions serve as a reminder for all parties and political associations to conduct their campaigns ethically during this critical electoral period.

For in-depth updates on the election and coverage from the ground, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

Like this: Like Loading...