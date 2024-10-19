Somaliland Receives Ballot Papers Ahead of November Elections

By: MoDuale, Horndiplomat editor

In a significant step towards the much-anticipated elections, Somaliland has received the ballot papers for the upcoming November 13, 2024, polls. The announcement was made on Saturday morning by the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mr. Musa Hassan Yusuf, at a press event held at Egal International Airport in Hargeisa.

The arrival of the ballot papers is a crucial milestone in Somaliland’s democratic process. Mr. Musa Hassan reiterated NEC’s commitment to ensuring that the elections would be free, fair, and transparent. “The democratic processes practiced in Somaliland, as demonstrated with the arrival of the ballot papers, is a blow to the enemies of Somaliland,” the chairman declared, adding that the election will be a celebration of the nation’s political rights.

The ballot papers were received by NEC commissioners, accompanied by representatives from the political parties and organizations participating in the election. These groups are working under the guidance of an ad-hoc implementation committee (Taskforce) that has been established to oversee the smooth execution of the electoral process.

Addressing those present, the chairman urged all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right by turning out in large numbers on election day. “We are here presenting to the members of the public that the voting materials have arrived today in the country,” said Mr. Musa Hassan, highlighting NEC’s preparations for the election. He stressed the importance of maintaining peace throughout the voting process, calling on party supporters to express themselves calmly and respectfully as they cast their votes.

The chairman also assured the nation that the electoral commission is fully prepared to deliver an incident-free election, which he described as a crucial triumph for the country’s stability and democratic development.

The 2024 election marks a significant moment for Somaliland, with voters set to choose their leaders in what is widely regarded as a pivotal event for the nation’s political landscape. Political parties, organizations, and the international community will closely observe the process as Somaliland once again demonstrates its commitment to democracy.

The NEC’s actions, from the timely arrival of ballot papers to its pledges of transparency, have set the stage for what many hope will be a successful and peaceful election.

