Somaliland Elections 2024: Campaigning Officially Begins Across the Nation

The official campaign season for Somaliland’s upcoming presidential and political party elections kicked off on Saturday, ahead of the November 13, 2024 vote.

By the country’s electoral regulations, each political party or organization is allocated a specific day to hold nationwide rallies without interference from others. This system gives every political entity an exclusive opportunity to connect with voters, articulate their vision, and solicit support.

Leading the charge was the Barwaqo political organization, which held rallies across the country, mobilizing supporters in cities, towns, and rural areas.

Barwaqo’s chairman, Ali Hussein Nuur Beegsi, addressed a large gathering at Hargeisa’s Kheyria Square, emphasizing citizens’ rights to vote and outlining the organization’s policies. The group is one of six political organizations competing to gain official party status in the election.

The elections will also determine the next president and vice president, with voters set to cast their ballots for both on the same day. This month-long campaign period will see each party and organization holding rallies to present their platforms and win support from the public.

A Crucial Election for Somaliland

The upcoming elections are historic for Somaliland, as they will not only determine the next president and vice president but also reshape the country’s political landscape. For the first time, the election will see both the presidential and political party votes taking place on the same day, making this a crucial moment in the nation’s democratic evolution.

The current political climate is highly competitive, with new organizations like Barwaqo challenging the existing political order. The outcome of these elections will define Somaliland’s governance and policies for years to come, with the successful political parties securing the mandate to shape the country’s future.

Barwaqo’s early start and a strong presence across the country have set a high bar for the other political organizations and parties to follow. As the campaign season unfolds, the people of Somaliland will closely watch how each contender presents their vision, policies, and leadership credentials in the race to win over the electorate.

With the election date fast approaching, the stage is set for an intense and dynamic political contest. The next few weeks will be critical for all political parties and organizations as they rally their supporters and prepare for a decisive vote on November 13, 2024.

