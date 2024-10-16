WADDANI Candidate Meets Swedish Ambassador to Discuss Somaliland Elections and Regional Security

By: Horndiplomat writer

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a significant diplomatic engagement, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, the presidential candidate of Somaliland’s Main opposition party WADDANI, met with Swedish Ambassador to Somalia Joachim Waern, in Hargeisa. The discussions revolved around the upcoming Somaliland elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024, as well as the political and security landscape of Somaliland and the broader Horn of Africa region.

The meeting, held in the capital city of the Republic of Somaliland, focused on several key topics crucial to the future of the region. Central to the discussion was the upcoming combined elections in Somaliland, which are seen as a critical test of the country’s democratic progress. Irro outlined WADDANI’s political strategy, reiterating the party’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections that reflect the will of the people.

In addition to the elections, the dialogue extended to broader regional security concerns. Both sides exchanged views on the current political and security dynamics in Somaliland and the Horn of Africa, a region that has faced ongoing challenges including instability and conflict. Ambassador Waern emphasized Sweden’s interest in supporting peaceful democratic processes and regional stability.

Irro, in his statement, expressed optimism about the meeting’s outcomes: “Today, in the capital city of the Republic of Somaliland, Hargeisa, we held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Government of Sweden, Ambassador Joachim Waern, who is based in Nairobi. In this meeting, we focused on the upcoming combined elections that will take place in the country on November 13, 2024, the political agenda of the WADDANI Party, and issues related to the current political and security situation in the Horn of Africa region.”

The meeting is seen as part of WADDANI’s broader effort to engage with international stakeholders ahead of the critical elections, aiming to bolster international understanding and support for Somaliland’s democratic institutions and peace efforts. Ambassador Waern’s visit to Somaliland underscores the growing international interest in Somaliland and the importance of its political stability to the Horn of Africa.

As the election date approaches, all eyes are on Somaliland’s political actors to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process, one that could serve as a model for stability and governance in the Horn of Africa

